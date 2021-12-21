Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 77, Fallston 45

Bel Air 71, North East 50

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 77, Hancock 17

Elkton 64, Perryville 57

Fort Hill 67, Frankfort, W.Va. 45

Harford Tech 66, North Harford 54

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 74, Arundel Christian 35

Kent Island 77, Col. Richardson 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allegany vs. Hedgesville, W.Va., ppd.

Overlea vs. Woodlawn, ppd. to Jan 31st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

