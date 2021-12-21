Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 77, Fallston 45
Bel Air 71, North East 50
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 77, Hancock 17
Elkton 64, Perryville 57
Fort Hill 67, Frankfort, W.Va. 45
Harford Tech 66, North Harford 54
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 74, Arundel Christian 35
Kent Island 77, Col. Richardson 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allegany vs. Hedgesville, W.Va., ppd.
Overlea vs. Woodlawn, ppd. to Jan 31st.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
