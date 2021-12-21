Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 77, Fallston 45

Bel Air 71, North East 50

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 77, Hancock 17

Elkton 64, Perryville 57

Fort Hill 67, Frankfort, W.Va. 45

Harford Tech 66, North Harford 54

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 74, Arundel Christian 35

Kent Island 77, Col. Richardson 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allegany vs. Hedgesville, W.Va., ppd.

Overlea vs. Woodlawn, ppd. to Jan 31st.

___

        Read more: Sports News

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
12|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Austin Swears in new Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff