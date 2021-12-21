Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Digital Harbor 38, Dunbar 26
Gerstell Academy 39, Maryvale 31
Harford Tech 53, North Harford 20
Kent Island 56, Col. Richardson 31
Liberty 66, Francis Scott Key 44
New Hope Academy 65, Grandview, Colo. 64
Northern Garrett 53, Hancock 24
Pocomoke 48, Crisfield 14
