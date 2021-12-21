Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 10:51 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Digital Harbor 38, Dunbar 26

Gerstell Academy 39, Maryvale 31

Harford Tech 53, North Harford 20

Kent Island 56, Col. Richardson 31

Liberty 66, Francis Scott Key 44

New Hope Academy 65, Grandview, Colo. 64

Northern Garrett 53, Hancock 24

Pocomoke 48, Crisfield 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

