Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 28, 2021 10:02 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Riverside 67

Alleghany 62, Covington 48

Annandale 70, James Madison 64, OT

Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 65, Carmel 49

Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 54, John Marshall 50

Brooke Point 69, Briar Woods 67

Buffalo Gap 61, Manassas Park 57

Chilhowie 52, Grundy 40

Combine Academy, N.C. 69, Va. Episcopal 56

Eastern View 69, Kettle Run 51

Falls Church 68, McLean 54

Green Run 66, Tunstall 60

Hayfield 83, Loudoun County 54

Henrico 48, Douglas Freeman 47

Honaker 49, Rye Cove 47

Hopewell 87, Monacan 49

Lake Braddock 92, Unity Reed 83

Miller School 65, First Baptist, S.C. 49

Nansemond River 75, Warwick 45

Northside 100, Rockbridge County 37

Orange County 70, Page County 66

South Lakes 87, Skyline 41

Thomas Dale 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43

Veritas Collegiate Academy 77, Ridgeland-Hardeeville, S.C. 50

Virginia High 54, Lebanon 43

Western Albemarle 57, Stafford 40

Woodbridge 61, Oakton 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

