Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 58, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50
Central – Wise 79, Eastside 51
Chantilly 40, Loudoun County 37
Fort Chiswell 63, Chilhowie 55
Harrisonburg 57, Monticello 41
Justice High School 34, Rock Ridge 28
Lightridge 50, Manassas Park 32
Louisa 49, Charlottesville 20
Norcom 42, Norfolk Academy 21
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 77, Bath County 26
Twin Valley 58, East Ridge, Ky. 45
Union 48, Thomas Walker 47
Warwick 45, Tabb 31
