Tuesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve. Signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released WR Matt Cole from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster. Activated LS Charley Hughlett to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Ross Travis to the practice squad. Activated RB Johnny Stanton IV from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Tristen Hoge from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Patrick Peterson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANNEERS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve. Signed LB Milo Eifler.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser and C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Ben Bishop to Texas (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Luke Witkowski and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL). Returned D Mattias Norlinder to Laval.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL). Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Winnipeg.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Devan Dubnyk. Returned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired D Charle-Edouard D’Astous.

IOWA WILD — Recalled F Kris Bennett from Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Peter Abbandonato from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Acquired D Frank Hora.

East Coast Hockey League

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Luke Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Jack Berry.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

National Women’s soccer League

NY/NJ GOTHAM FC — Named Yael Averbuch West general manager and head of soccer operations and Stephanie Lee assistant general manager.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Amanda Cromwell head coach.

