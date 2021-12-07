Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American Association

AA — Agreed to terms with commissioner Joshua Schaub on a two year contract extension with an option for 2024.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster. Released RB Tavien Feaster. Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve. Signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released WR Matt Cole from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster. Activated LS Charley Hughlett to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Ross Travis to the practice squad. Activated RB Johnny Stanton IV from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Tristen Hoge from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated OT Terence Steele from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Blake Jarwin and WR T.J. Vasher to return from injured reserve to practice. Re-signed WR Robert Foster to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted QB Kurt Benkert from the practice to the active roster. Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad. Released RB Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR J.J. Koski.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C Cameron Tom to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Patrick Peterson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Corey Davis on injured reserve. Waived S Jarrod Wilson. Signed K Matt Ammendola and WR Tarik Black to the practice squad. Released WR Keelan Doss from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANNEERS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Kevin Byard from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve. Signed LB Milo Eifler.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser and C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned F Mike Hardman to Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Ben Bishop to Texas (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Luke Witkowski and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Ontario (AHL). Returned C T.J. Tynan to Ontario.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL). Returned D Mattias Norlinder to Laval.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL). Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Winnipeg. Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Alex Biega, Kristians Rubins, G Petr Mrazek and LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL). Assigned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled C Carson Focht from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Devan Dubnyk. Returned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL). Released LW Liam Pecararo.

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired D Charle-Edouard D’Astous. Recalled F Trey Bradley from Utah (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled F Kris Bennett from Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Peter Abbandonato from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Acquired D Frank Hora.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired G Sebastien Caron.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Utah D Andrew Nielsen one game for game misconduct in the final five minutes of regulation in a game against Kalamazoo on Dec. 6.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Wyatt Ege and F Partrick Polino to Providence (AHL). Acquired G Sean Bonar.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Luke Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Jack Berry.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired LW Louis-Philippe Denis, Ds Victor Beaulac and Gabriel Labbe. Signed F Anthony Deluca to a standard player contract. Recalled G Kevin Poulin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

National Women’s Soccer League

NY/NJ GOTHAM FC — Named Yael Averbuch West general manager and head of soccer operations and Stephanie Lee assistant general manager.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Amanda Cromwell head coach. Transferred MF Emily van Egmond to Newcastle Jets FC (Liberty A-League) with rights to retain playing rights.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.