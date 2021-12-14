Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller co-hitting coaches, Fredi Gonzalez bench coach and Jose Hernanez major league coach.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Sam Mellinger vice president of communications.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Justin Verlander on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Emanuel Sifuentes to director, player development, Mat Snider to assistant director, player development, Rob Scheidegger to senior director, high performance, Kate Weiss to director, sports medicine, John Walker to manager, rehab and return to play and Greg Ackerman to analyst, sports science.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cam Bedrosian, Andrew Bellati, Tyler Cyr, Joe Gatto, Michael Kelly and Jake Newberry on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LS Beau Brinkley. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OT Trenton Scott from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived TE Colin Thompson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed NT Eddie Goldman, DB Artie Burns and LB Sam Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve. Signed P Drue Chrisman to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed Gs Drew Forbes, Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, WR Jarvis Landry, DE Takk McKinley and T Jedrick Wills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Jolo Natson and TE Ross Travis on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed CB Saivion Smith off waivers from San Francisco. Signed CBs Shakur Brown and Chris Williamson to the practice squad. Placed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated C Ryan Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DB Zayne Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RB Jalen Richard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Nick Bowers to return from injured reserve to practice.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Keenan Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed DE Jonah Williams, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DBs Terrell Burgess, JuJu Hughes, TE Brycen Hopkins and OL Alaric Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Tyler Higbee from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Austin Reiter.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad. Placed WR Dede Westbrook and DE Danielle Hunter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated LB Josh Uche to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DB Joshuah Bledsoe from the non-football injury list. Activated DB Kyle Dugger from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Calvin Munson. Placed G Alex Redmond on the practice squad injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad. Released QB Clayton Thorson from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. Signed P Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad. Released WR John Hurst from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Dez Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DE Nate Orchard. Signed DT Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad. Activated CB Kendall Fuller, DT Tim Settle and CB Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Janis Moser from Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Returned G Aaron Dell to Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Andrew Puturalski from Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Justin Barron and LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL). Recalled D Nate Clurman from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea from Texas (AHL). Placed F Roope Hintz on injured reserve. Loaned G Anton Khudobin to Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic from Adirondack (ECHL) to Utica (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Phillip Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Liam Pecararo to a player tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Gordi Myer to a player tryout contract (PTO). Returned D Randy GAzzola to Toledo (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned D Charles-David Beaudoin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O’Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired F Carlos Fornaris from Worcester.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Blake Siebenaler to Ontario (AHL). Released F Aaron Huffnagle from standard player contract.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired Fs Colton Heffley and Cedric Lacroix.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F jake Transit.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Hank Sorensen.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired G kade Phillips as an emergency backu goalie (EBUG). Placed F Brandon Schultz on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Ds Victor Beaulac, Gabriel Labbe and RW Pierrick Dube from standard player contracts.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F matthew Boucher from injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed RW Patrick Dube from Trois Rivieres. Activated F Samuel Houde from reserve. Placed F Tyler Drevitch and D Dylan MacPherson on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Named Pat Noonan head coach.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed F Sam Adeniran to a one-year contract with options for 2023 and 2024 and signed MF Obed Vargas to a four-year contract with an option for 2026.

Minor League USL W League

INDY ELEVEN — Named Paul Dolinsky head coach and Grace Bahr first assistant coach.



