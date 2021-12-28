Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Justin Tillman to a 10-day contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Craig Sword to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Matt Barkley.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad. Released CB Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Javian Hawkins, WR Warren Jackson and LB Justin Lawler from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Ryan Santoso, DB Greg Stroman and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated OT Brandon Shell and TE Will Dissly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Jamal Dean on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Peyton Krebs, J.J. Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen from Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Morgan Barron, LW Tim Gettinger, G Adam Huska, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson and RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled G Matt Murray from Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cam York from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist, Ds Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Juuso Riikola and G Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Joey Daccord and RW Kole Lind from Charlotte to the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Hugo Alnefelt, Maxime Legace and D Sean Day to the taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Brett Seney, G Joseph Woll and F Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Liam Coughlin and Ross Olsson to player try-out contracts (PTO).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned F Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer to Greenville (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Brandon Fortunato to a player try-out contract (PTO).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Nick Boka and LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed G Sam Harvey to a player try-out contract (PTO).
STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired LW Jay Dickman.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Jimmy Poreda to a player try-out contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Keith Petruzzelli to Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Matt Foley. Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa (AHL).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Mike Gornall off waivers. Acquired D Jake Cass.
INDY FUEL — Acquired F Andrew Bellant.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Steven Leonard to a standard player contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed F Maxi Urruti to a two-year contract.
CHARLOTTE FC — Signed G Kristijan Kahlina to a two-year contract with an option for 2025, pending receipt of a P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
DC UNITED — Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2022 international roster slot.
