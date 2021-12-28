Tuesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Justin Tillman to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Craig Sword to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Matt Barkley.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad. Released CB Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Javian Hawkins, WR Warren Jackson and LB Justin Lawler from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Ryan Santoso, DB Greg Stroman and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated OT Brandon Shell and TE Will Dissly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Jamal Dean on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Peyton Krebs, J.J. Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen from Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Morgan Barron, LW Tim Gettinger, G Adam Huska, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson and RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled G Matt Murray from Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cam York from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist, Ds Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Juuso Riikola and G Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Joey Daccord and RW Kole Lind from Charlotte to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Hugo Alnefelt, Maxime Legace and D Sean Day to the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Brett Seney, G Joseph Woll and F Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Liam Coughlin and Ross Olsson to player try-out contracts (PTO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned F Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer to Greenville (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Brandon Fortunato to a player try-out contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Nick Boka and LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed G Sam Harvey to a player try-out contract (PTO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired LW Jay Dickman.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Jimmy Poreda to a player try-out contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Keith Petruzzelli to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Matt Foley. Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Mike Gornall off waivers. Acquired D Jake Cass.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Andrew Bellant.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Steven Leonard to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F Maxi Urruti to a two-year contract.

CHARLOTTE FC — Signed G Kristijan Kahlina to a two-year contract with an option for 2025, pending receipt of a P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

DC UNITED — Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2022 international roster slot.

