Tuesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Justin Tillman to a 10-day contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed Gs Justin Robinson and Trayvon Palmer to 10-day contracts.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Feron Hunt to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Craig Sword to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Tyus Bowser and DB Ar’Darius Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Chris Westry from the reserve/COVID-19 lsit. Released QB Kenji Bahar and DB Blake Countess from the practice squad. Signed C James Murray to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DE Mike love from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Matt Barkley. Activated S Sam Franklin and DE Azur Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Sam Tecklenburg on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BNGALS — Signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad. Placed WR Auden Tate on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad. Released CB Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Josh Woods on injured reserve. Placed TE Brock Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Jashon Cornell from the non-football injury list. Signed TE Jared Pinkney. Signed WR Juwan Green and TE Ross Travis to the practice squad. Released CB Chris Williamson from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Oren Burks and TE Marcedes Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACSKONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed P Logan Cooke on injured reserve. Signed DB Brandon Rusnak and TE Kyle Warring to the active roster. Placed TE Jacob Hollister, DT Jay Tufele and LB Damien Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Joseph Charlton and DE/LB Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Javian Hawkins, WR Warren Jackson and LB Justin Lawler from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Ryan Santoso, DB Greg Stroman and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DL Adam Butler, DT John Jenkins, S Brandon Jones and WR Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID_19 list. Placed G Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Tommylee Lewis and RB Jordan Scarlett on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Kyler Sloter to the active roster. Signed T Rick Leonard to the practice squad. Released TE Brandon Dillon and WR Damion Ratley from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Brian Hoyer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad. Activated G Malcolm Pridgeon from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated OT Brandon Shell and TE Will Dissly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Jamal Dean on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Jayon Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Cody Hollister on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Bryce Kindopp from San Diego (AHL) to the taxi squad.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Peyton Krebs, J.J. Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen from Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Louie Belpedio from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Morgan Barron, LW Tim Gettinger, G Adam Huska, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson and RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled G Matt Murray from Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cam York from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist, Ds Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Juuso Riikola and G Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Joey Daccord and RW Kole Lind from Charlotte to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Hugo Alnefelt, Maxime Legace and D Sean Day to the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Brett Seney, G Joseph Woll and F Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived C Michael Sgarbossa.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Liam Coughlin and Ross Olsson to player try-out contracts (PTO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned F Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer to Greenville (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Brandon Fortunato to a player try-out contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Nick Boka and LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL). Signed Fs Ara Nazarian and Jacob Pritchard to player try-out contracts (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed G Sam Harvey to a player try-out contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed C Jacob Hayhurst to a player try-out contract (PTO). Acquired LW Jordan Smotherman.

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired LW Jay Dickman.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Jimmy Poreda to a player try-out contract (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Returned G Matt jurusik to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Keith Petruzzelli to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Matt Foley. Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Mike Gornall off waivers. Acquired D Jake Cass.

INDY FUEL — Acquired F Andrew Bellant.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Steven Leonard to a standard player contract.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Garret Cockerill and placed on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F Maxi Urruti to a two-year contract.

CHARLOTTE FC — Signed G Kristijan Kahlina to a two-year contract with an option for 2025, pending receipt of a P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

DC UNITED — Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2022 international roster slot.

