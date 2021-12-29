Tulane 85, Memphis 84

MEMPHIS (6-4)

Dandridge 4-7 3-3 11, Lomax 1-4 3-4 5, Nolley 5-13 6-6 19, Quinones 1-6 5-7 7, Timberlake 6-9 2-3 14, Harris 2-8 0-0 6, Hardaway 4-7 2-2 14, Minott 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 27-62 21-25 84.

TULANE (4-6)

Cross 6-10 2-3 15, Cook 9-17 3-3 25, Forbes 2-3 1-2 5, James 5-10 1-1 14, Spencer 2-6 0-0 5, McGee 5-7 2-2 13, Scott 3-4 0-0 6, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Days 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 9-11 85.

Halftime_Tulane 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-20 (Hardaway 4-5, Nolley 3-6, Harris 2-5, Lomax 0-1, Quinones 0-3), Tulane 10-22 (Cook 4-6, James 3-7, Cross 1-2, McGee 1-2, Spencer 1-4, Forbes 0-1). Fouled Out_McGee. Rebounds_Memphis 37 (Quinones, Timberlake 8), Tulane 20 (Forbes 4). Assists_Memphis 20 (Lomax, Timberlake 6), Tulane 13 (James 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 12, Tulane 21.

