Tulane goes up against A&M

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Tulane (3-6) vs. Texas A&M (7-2)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Texas A&M look to bounce back from losses. Tulane fell 86-72 at home to College of Charleston on Tuesday. Texas A&M lost 68-64 to TCU on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jalen Cook and Jaylen Forbes have led the Green Wave. Cook is averaging 16.9 points while Forbes is putting up 16.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Quenton Jackson and Tyrece Radford. Jackson has averaged 12.1 points while Radford has put up 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kevin Cross has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. Cross has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Aggies are 2-2 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Tulane’s forced 15.7 turnovers per game overall this year and 16 per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 59.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M has attempted the second-most free throws among all SEC teams. The Aggies have averaged 21.1 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

