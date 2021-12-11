On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tulane temporarily shuts men’s hoops amid virus outbreak

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 6:11 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane is temporarily shutting down its men’s basketball team because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tulane in a statement released Saturday afternoon said the Green Wave is canceling upcoming games against Texas A&M on Dec. 14 and Grambling State on Dec. 18.

The team also will not hold any meetings or practices during the shutdown. The university did not specify how many players or members of the coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or when the positive tests were performed.

Tulane said the Green Wave expects to play its next game on Dec. 21 at home against New Orleans.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding