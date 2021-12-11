Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65

S. ILLINOIS (5-4)
Domask 6-18 0-0 16, Muila 1-1 0-0 2, Coupet 9-15 3-5 27, Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Verplancken 2-8 0-0 6, D’Amico 1-3 0-0 3, Banks 0-3 0-0 0, Filewich 1-3 1-2 3, D’Avanzo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 4-7 65.
TULSA (5-5)
Horne 5-10 2-4 15, Dalger 4-10 4-7 12, Griffin 6-11 6-7 20, Haywood 2-4 2-2 8, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 3-4 2-2 8, Idowu 1-4 2-2 4, Elkamil 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 18-24 69.
Halftime_Tulsa 41-33. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 15-34 (Coupet 6-11, Domask 4-8, Jones 2-5, Verplancken 2-6, D’Amico 1-2, Banks 0-2), Tulsa 7-14 (Horne 3-3, Haywood 2-3, Griffin 2-4, Elkamil 0-1, Dalger 0-3). Fouled Out_Muila. Rebounds_S. Illinois 28 (Domask, Muila 6), Tulsa 30 (Haywood 11). Assists_S. Illinois 18 (Domask 7), Tulsa 11 (Griffin, Pritchard 3). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 18, Tulsa 8. A_2,388 (8,355).
