Turner scores 23 to lift Bowling Green over Oakland 73-72

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:01 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Chandler Turner had a career-high 23 points that included the game-winning 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bowling Green narrowly beat Oakland 73-72 on Tuesday night.

Turner’s 3 gave the Falcons a 73-70 advantage. Jalen Moore made a pair of free throws for Oakland to cap the scoring with 27 seconds left.

Daeqwon Plowden had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (5-4). Josiah Fulcher added six rebounds.

Jamal Cain had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Moore added 18 points, seven assists and six steals. He also committed seven turnovers. Micah Parrish had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

