On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Twins hire Hank Conger as 1st base, catching coach

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 2:38 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins filled out their staff by hiring Hank Conger as their first base and catching coach on Friday.

Conger played seven seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Los Angeles Angels. He played for Tampa Bay in 2016, his last year in the majors. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was a coach for the Rays then.

The Twins have not previously designated a catching coach, but bench coach Bill Evers worked with players at that position until his retirement after the 2021 season.

The Twins also moved Tommy Watkins to third base coach and Tony Diaz to assistant bench coach. Luis Ramirez was promoted to assistant pitching coach, the first career major league assignment for the Venezuela native.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

With Conger, Ramirez, bench coach Jayce Tingler and hitting coach David Popkins, the Twins have four new coaches this season.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding