On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tyson scores 23 to lead Seattle over McNeese St. 78-62

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 12:45 am
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 23 points as Seattle beat McNeese State 78-62 on Wednesday night.

Riley Grigsby had 17 points for Seattle (7-1), which earned its sixth straight win. Darrion Trammell added 10 points and six steals. Kyree Brown had five steals.

Kellon Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (3-5). Collin Warren added 10 points. Harwin Francois had six rebounds.

___

        Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights