UAB 100, MVSU 58

MVSU (0-10)

Carpenter 5-13 1-2 14, Umoh 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 5-17 0-0 12, McCoy 3-9 4-6 10, Waller 1-6 1-1 3, Aguer 1-2 1-2 3, Grant 2-5 0-2 4, Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Perry 1-1 0-0 3, Barnes 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-65 7-13 58.

UAB (10-3)

Buffen 4-8 5-6 13, Jemison 2-5 4-7 8, Ertel 5-12 0-0 13, Jackson 3-10 2-2 8, Walker 4-10 4-4 14, Ja.Johnson 3-7 3-3 12, LeBlanc 3-4 4-4 10, Toney 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 4-5 1-1 12, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, R.Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 1-1 0-0 3, Diedhiou 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-68 24-29 100.

Halftime_UAB 40-28. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 7-29 (Carpenter 3-9, Hunter 2-10, Perry 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Collins 0-2, McCoy 0-2, Waller 0-3), UAB 12-20 (Brown 3-4, Ertel 3-5, Ja.Johnson 3-5, Walker 2-4, Tate 1-1, Coleman 0-1). Fouled Out_Umoh, Aguer, Jemison. Rebounds_MVSU 29 (McCoy 9), UAB 45 (Buffen 10). Assists_MVSU 7 (McCoy 5), UAB 16 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_MVSU 23, UAB 17. A_2,695 (8,508).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.