UAB 103, Millsaps 29

MILLSAPS (0-1)
Gillihan 0-5 1-2 1, Ursin 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 3-14 2-2 9, Evans 3-15 1-2 7, Bry.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hogan 0-1 0-0 0, Rucker 1-4 0-0 3, Bass 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-5 0-0 0, Roth 3-4 0-0 7, Bro.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Stephen 0-1 0-0 0, Ughovwa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-57 4-6 29.
UAB (8-2)
Buffen 7-8 2-2 16, LeBlanc 1-6 5-6 7, Jackson 6-7 1-1 13, Johnson 5-9 1-2 13, Walker 3-11 0-0 8, Lovan 2-5 3-3 7, Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Toney 6-11 0-0 13, J.Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Locure 1-3 0-0 3, Tate 4-5 0-0 11, Diedhiou 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 40-81 12-14 103.
Halftime_UAB 46-9. 3-Point Goals_Millsaps 3-23 (Roth 1-2, Rucker 1-3, Williams 1-4, Hogan 0-1, Ursin 0-1, Carter 0-3, Gillihan 0-3, Evans 0-6), UAB 11-30 (Tate 3-3, Johnson 2-6, Walker 2-8, Coleman 1-1, Locure 1-2, Toney 1-2, J.Brown 1-7, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds_Millsaps 31 (Williams 5), UAB 50 (Buffen 11). Assists_Millsaps 4 (Williams, Bry.Brown, Rucker, Carter 1), UAB 13 (Walker, Lovan 3). Total Fouls_Millsaps 14, UAB 13. A_2,578 (8,508).
