UAB 75, UTEP 62

UTEP (7-6)

Kalu 0-1 0-0 0, Sibley 2-4 0-0 4, Agnew 0-3 0-0 0, Bieniemy 3-11 0-0 8, Boum 6-18 5-5 20, Saterfield 5-7 2-2 15, Verhoeven 3-6 0-0 6, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hollins 1-3 0-0 2, Maring 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-60 7-7 62.

UAB (11-3)

Jemison 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 1-5 2-2 5, Ertel 10-19 1-3 25, Jackson 1-7 1-2 3, Lovan 7-9 0-1 14, Buffen 4-6 0-0 8, Toney 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 3-7 3-4 11, Gordon 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Diedhiou 0-0 0-0 0, LeBlanc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 7-12 75.

Halftime_UAB 42-28. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 9-22 (Saterfield 3-4, Boum 3-7, Bieniemy 2-6, White 1-3, Hollins 0-1, Maring 0-1), UAB 8-25 (Ertel 4-10, Walker 2-4, Toney 1-2, Brown 1-5, Gordon 0-1, Jackson 0-3). Rebounds_UTEP 27 (Boum, Verhoeven 7), UAB 35 (Buffen 6). Assists_UTEP 16 (Bieniemy 8), UAB 11 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_UTEP 11, UAB 8. A_2,795 (8,508).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.