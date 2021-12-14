UAB 79, Grambling St. 61

GRAMBLING ST. (3-8)

Randolph 2-6 7-10 11, Taylor 2-8 0-0 5, Cowart 5-8 6-7 17, Kingsby 3-13 0-0 6, Moton 2-6 0-0 5, Moss 6-15 0-0 13, E.Parrish 1-5 2-2 4, McCray 0-3 0-1 0. Totals 21-64 15-20 61.

UAB (9-2)

Buffen 4-7 0-0 8, Jemison 2-2 1-2 5, Jackson 4-12 0-0 8, Johnson 2-3 2-3 7, Walker 8-17 3-3 22, Lovan 3-9 0-2 6, Ertel 1-6 1-5 4, LeBlanc 2-6 3-4 7, Brown 1-2 2-2 5, Toney 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 30-68 12-21 79.

Halftime_UAB 49-25. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 4-17 (Moton 1-2, Cowart 1-3, Moss 1-4, Taylor 1-4, McCray 0-1, E.Parrish 0-1, Kingsby 0-2), UAB 7-12 (Walker 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Toney 1-1, Brown 1-2, Ertel 1-2). Rebounds_Grambling St. 40 (E.Parrish 9), UAB 39 (LeBlanc 7). Assists_Grambling St. 7 (Moss 2), UAB 11 (Jackson 3). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 14, UAB 17. A_2,543 (8,508).

