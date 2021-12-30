UALR 78, Georgia Southern 66

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (7-5)

Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Savrasov 6-11 1-3 14, Brown 2-8 3-4 7, McCadden 6-16 3-6 15, Bryant 0-4 0-0 0, Weatherford 4-4 0-0 9, Toyambi 8-10 1-4 17, Archie 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 8-17 66.

UALR (6-7)

Gardner 2-8 3-4 7, Maric 9-14 6-9 24, Lukic 4-14 6-8 15, Palermo 5-7 2-5 12, D.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, White 3-6 6-6 15, Osawe 2-7 0-0 5, Stulic 0-0 0-0 0, Besovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 23-32 78.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 2-12 (Weatherford 1-1, Savrasov 1-4, Archie 0-1, McCadden 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Brown 0-3), UALR 5-19 (White 3-4, Osawe 1-4, Lukic 1-7, Gardner 0-2, Palermo 0-2). Fouled Out_Bryant, Maric. Rebounds_Georgia Southern 35 (Brown, Toyambi 8), UALR 36 (Maric 8). Assists_Georgia Southern 13 (McCadden 4), UALR 15 (Lukic 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 26, UALR 18. A_1,775 (5,600).

