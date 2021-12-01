Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UC Davis 63, Pacific 57

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

PACIFIC (4-4)

Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Bailey 9-15 4-8 24, Bell 1-6 0-1 3, Avdalovic 2-4 1-1 6, Crockrell 2-5 1-2 5, Brown 1-5 3-3 6, Freeman 2-3 0-0 4, Blake 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 0-0 0-0 0, Outlaw 0-0 2-2 2, Byers 0-0 2-2 2, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 13-19 57.

UC DAVIS (3-3)

Anigwe 0-3 0-0 0, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, Fuller 2-5 0-0 5, Manjon 6-13 0-1 14, Pepper 11-21 2-2 30, Milling 2-6 0-0 6, Murphy 2-2 0-0 4, McGill 0-1 0-0 0, DeBruhl 0-0 0-0 0, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, Ba 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 24-54 4-5 63.

Halftime_UC Davis 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 6-20 (Bailey 2-5, Avdalovic 1-1, Brown 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Bell 1-6, Blake 0-1), UC Davis 11-20 (Pepper 6-11, Manjon 2-2, Milling 2-3, Fuller 1-3, Adebayo 0-1). Rebounds_Pacific 23 (Bell 7), UC Davis 34 (Murphy 7). Assists_Pacific 8 (Anderson 3), UC Davis 15 (Milling 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 13, UC Davis 18. A_595 (7,600).

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights