UC Davis 63, Pacific 57

PACIFIC (4-4)
Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Bailey 9-15 4-8 24, Bell 1-6 0-1 3, Avdalovic 2-4 1-1 6, Crockrell 2-5 1-2 5, Brown 1-5 3-3 6, Freeman 2-3 0-0 4, Blake 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 0-0 0-0 0, Outlaw 0-0 2-2 2, Byers 0-0 2-2 2, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 13-19 57.
UC DAVIS (3-3)
Anigwe 0-3 0-0 0, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, Fuller 2-5 0-0 5, Manjon 6-13 0-1 14, Pepper 11-21 2-2 30, Milling 2-6 0-0 6, Murphy 2-2 0-0 4, McGill 0-1 0-0 0, DeBruhl 0-0 0-0 0, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, Ba 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 24-54 4-5 63.
Halftime_UC Davis 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 6-20 (Bailey 2-5, Avdalovic 1-1, Brown 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Bell 1-6, Blake 0-1), UC Davis 11-20 (Pepper 6-11, Manjon 2-2, Milling 2-3, Fuller 1-3, Adebayo 0-1). Rebounds_Pacific 23 (Bell 7), UC Davis 34 (Murphy 7). Assists_Pacific 8 (Anderson 3), UC Davis 15 (Milling 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 13, UC Davis 18. A_595 (7,600).
