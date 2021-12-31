UC San Diego 85, UC Santa Barbara 83, OT

UC SANTA BARBARA (7-5)

Norris 6-9 6-7 20, Sow 8-17 2-3 18, Sanni 11-21 3-5 29, Toure 3-6 1-2 7, Wishart 1-6 2-2 4, Nagle 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Kukic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 14-19 83.

UC SAN DIEGO (7-5)

Nwaokorie 2-6 0-0 4, Rocak 12-16 8-8 34, Killingsworth 4-8 0-0 10, Pope 8-15 2-4 22, Roquemore 2-5 3-5 7, DeGraaf 0-0 0-0 0, Kosakowski 2-5 0-0 5, Vulikic 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-61 13-17 85.

Halftime_UC San Diego 28-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 7-17 (Sanni 4-8, Norris 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Nagle 0-1, Toure 0-1, Wishart 0-1), UC San Diego 10-26 (Pope 4-7, Rocak 2-2, Killingsworth 2-6, Gray 1-2, Kosakowski 1-4, Roquemore 0-1, Nwaokorie 0-2, Vulikic 0-2). Fouled Out_Toure, Rocak. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 37 (Sow 9), UC San Diego 23 (Rocak 7). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 23 (Wishart 7), UC San Diego 14 (Roquemore 5). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 16, UC San Diego 14.

