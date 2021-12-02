Trending:
UCF 52, Arkansas 51

December 2, 2021 9:16 pm
ARKANSAS (6-2)

Barnum 2-4 1-2 5, Daniels 5-10 4-4 18, Goforth 5-11 0-0 11, Ramirez 1-10 0-0 3, Spencer 2-6 0-0 5, Eaton 1-4 0-0 3, Langerman 0-0 0-0 0, Wolfenbarger 2-5 1-2 6, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-50 6-8 51

UCF (6-1)

Kaba 2-5 3-5 7, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Battles 3-11 7-11 13, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Sanders 4-13 6-8 15, Thomas 0-2 3-4 3, Burney 3-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-48 19-28 52

Arkansas 14 9 16 12 51
UCF 9 11 15 17 52

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 9-31 (Daniels 4-8, Goforth 1-3, Ramirez 1-8, Spencer 1-5, Eaton 1-4, Wolfenbarger 1-3), UCF 1-11 (Battles 0-3, Lewis 0-3, Sanders 1-3, Burney 0-2). Assists_Arkansas 11 (Goforth 3), UCF 7 (Battles 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 31 (Team 3-6), UCF 39 (Thomas 5-13). Total Fouls_Arkansas 23, UCF 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,777.

