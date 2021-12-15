UCF 65, Temple 48

UCF (6-2)

Mbacke Diong 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 1-7 4-6 6, Green 5-9 3-3 17, Mahan 5-14 7-7 18, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, D.Johnson 2-7 2-2 6, Freeman 6-8 2-2 14, Adams 0-2 0-2 0, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 18-22 65.

TEMPLE (6-5)

Forrester 3-4 0-0 6, Jourdain 1-8 2-2 5, Ademokoya 0-2 1-2 1, Dunn 3-12 3-4 10, Williams 5-11 1-1 11, White 2-5 2-4 6, Strickland 1-7 4-7 7, Tolbert 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 0-4 2-2 2, Miller 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 15-22 48.

Halftime_Temple 19-18. 3-Point Goals_UCF 5-16 (Green 4-6, Mahan 1-5, Adams 0-1, Freeman 0-2, D.Johnson 0-2), Temple 3-30 (Strickland 1-3, Jourdain 1-5, Dunn 1-8, Ademokoya 0-2, Miller 0-2, Hicks 0-3, White 0-3, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Mbacke Diong, Green, Perry. Rebounds_UCF 37 (Walker 12), Temple 31 (White 6). Assists_UCF 10 (D.Johnson 3), Temple 7 (Williams, White 2). Total Fouls_UCF 22, Temple 20.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.