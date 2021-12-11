UCF 83, NC A&T 68

NC A&T (3-8)
Filmore 3-6 0-0 6, Watson 2-9 5-5 9, Horton 6-11 2-2 17, Langley 0-5 1-2 1, Maye 3-6 2-2 8, Beatty 4-9 0-0 10, Robinson 4-7 3-5 11, Matthews 1-4 1-1 4, Duke 1-1 0-0 2, Morrice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 14-17 68.
UCF (6-2)
Mbacke Diong 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 3-6 2-2 8, Green 7-13 0-0 18, Mahan 4-10 0-0 11, Perry 3-6 1-2 9, D.Johnson 2-7 0-1 4, Freeman 4-6 0-2 9, Adams 5-7 2-4 13, Reynolds 2-2 3-4 7, Anders 0-0 0-0 0, Renaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 8-15 83.
Halftime_UCF 46-34. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 6-22 (Horton 3-5, Beatty 2-5, Matthews 1-4, Morrice 0-1, Langley 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Watson 0-3), UCF 11-28 (Green 4-10, Mahan 3-7, Perry 2-5, Freeman 1-1, Adams 1-2, D.Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_NC A&T 29 (Horton 7), UCF 39 (Mbacke Diong, Walker 7). Assists_NC A&T 13 (Langley 4), UCF 19 (Perry 6). Total Fouls_NC A&T 15, UCF 12. A_3,507 (9,465).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments