UCF 85, Michigan 71

MICHIGAN (7-4)

Diabate 4-9 4-5 13, Dickinson 5-12 2-2 12, Brooks 7-15 0-0 18, Jones 6-10 1-2 17, Houstan 0-7 1-2 1, Bufkin 2-4 2-2 8, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Johns 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 10-13 71.

UCF (9-2)

Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Mbacke Diong 3-8 3-3 9, Green 10-13 0-0 27, Mahan 8-10 5-6 26, Perry 0-9 6-8 6, Walker 2-3 0-0 4, D.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 2-4 1-3 5. Totals 29-56 15-20 85.

Halftime_Michigan 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 11-27 (Jones 4-5, Brooks 4-10, Bufkin 2-3, Diabate 1-4, Williams 0-1, Houstan 0-4), UCF 12-20 (Green 7-9, Mahan 5-7, Adams 0-2, Perry 0-2). Rebounds_Michigan 34 (Dickinson 9), UCF 31 (Mbacke Diong, Mahan 7). Assists_Michigan 11 (Brooks 4), UCF 20 (Perry 7). Total Fouls_Michigan 15, UCF 12.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.