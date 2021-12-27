UConn faces tough test vs No. 23 Xavier

UConn (10-3, 1-1) vs. No. 23 Xavier (11-2, 1-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Xavier presents a tough challenge for UConn. UConn has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Xavier has dropped to No. 23 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Villanova last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: R.J. Cole is averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 assists to lead the way for the Huskies. Andre Jackson is also a primary contributor, putting up 7.2 points and eight rebounds per game. The Musketeers have been led by Jack Nunge, who is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Cole has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all UConn field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Musketeers are 11-0 when holding opponents to 42.2 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Huskies are 7-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 3-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 58.2.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Huskies have averaged 22.4 free throws per game.

