UConn freshman Fudd out with stress injury in right foot

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star freshman Azzi Fudd will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks with an injured right foot, coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday.
Auriemma, speaking after practice, said Fudd has been struggling with an apparent stress injury since the summer and recent medial scans showed it was time to shut her down for a while.
“It’s a long season and even more importantly, it’s a long career for her,” Auriemma said. “We’ll see in two weeks where it goes from there.”
Fudd, a former national player of the year, was the consensus top recruit in the nation coming out of high school in Washington. She has signed a name, image and likeness contract with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s brand.
She has averaged 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in her first four games for the Huskies.
No. 2 UConn (3-1) opens Big East play at Seton Hall on Friday and hosts Notre Dame on Sunday.
