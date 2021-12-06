UMass plays Northeastern

UMass (6-3) vs. Northeastern (5-4)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Northeastern both look to put winning streaks together . UMass won 87-77 over Harvard on Saturday. Northeastern is coming off a 74-69 win over Colgate on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Chris Doherty, Shaquille Walters and Jason Strong have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Huskies scoring this season, although the trio’s output has dropped to 28 percent over the last five games.NOAH IS A FORCE: Noah Fernandes has connected on 38.5 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UMass is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 69.6 percent of its free throws. The Minutemen are 1-3 when they shoot below 69.6 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Northeastern has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The UMass offense has scored 82.8 points per game, the 24th-highest figure in Division I. Northeastern has only averaged 62.1 points per game, which ranks 245th nationally.

