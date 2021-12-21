UNC-Asheville 114, Milligan 54

MILLIGAN (0-4)

Sanad 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 3-6 0-0 9, Gabriel 2-7 0-0 6, Hensley 1-6 0-0 2, Knox 3-3 0-0 6, Inman 0-2 3-5 3, Chambers 1-7 0-0 3, Carlson 5-8 0-0 10, Graham 3-5 0-1 6, Korent 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, McNulty 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-61 3-6 54.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (8-5)

Pember 3-5 0-0 6, Battle 6-6 0-0 12, Jones 6-7 4-5 19, Stephney 0-1 0-0 0, Thorpe 8-9 0-1 16, Jude 3-5 0-0 9, Kimble 5-8 1-2 16, Mason 3-5 3-5 9, Lawson 5-12 1-1 14, Hairston 3-8 2-2 10. Totals 42-66 11-16 111.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 61-30. 3-Point Goals_Milligan 7-28 (Thomas 3-5, Gabriel 2-7, McNulty 1-2, Chambers 1-6, Wilson 0-1, Graham 0-2, Sanad 0-2, Hensley 0-3), UNC-Asheville 16-34 (Kimble 5-8, Jones 3-4, Jude 3-5, Lawson 3-9, Hairston 2-7, Stephney 0-1). Rebounds_Milligan 26 (Wilson 5), UNC-Asheville 40 (Mason 7). Assists_Milligan 10 (Chambers 3), UNC-Asheville 20 (Stephney 6). Total Fouls_Milligan 13, UNC-Asheville 8. A_641 (3,200).

