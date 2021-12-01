UNC-Asheville 65, The Citadel 58

THE CITADEL (4-3)
Brown 6-14 3-6 16, Roche 1-4 6-7 9, Clark 5-7 0-3 10, Davis 3-9 4-4 10, Moffe 4-12 1-2 9, Fitzgibbons 1-9 0-0 2, Price 1-1 0-0 2, Spencer 0-1 0-1 0, Maynard 0-0 0-0 0, Spence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 14-23 58.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (4-3)
Pember 3-8 1-2 7, Battle 4-8 1-2 10, Jones 5-13 0-0 11, Stephney 1-4 1-3 3, Thorpe 5-14 6-9 16, Jude 2-4 0-0 6, Mason 3-3 0-0 6, Lawson 2-7 0-0 6, Kimble 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 9-16 65.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 31-24. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 2-24 (Roche 1-4, Brown 1-5, Clark 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Davis 0-4, Moffe 0-4, Fitzgibbons 0-5), UNC-Asheville 6-20 (Jude 2-4, Lawson 2-5, Battle 1-2, Jones 1-4, Thorpe 0-2, Pember 0-3). Rebounds_The Citadel 31 (Brown 9), UNC-Asheville 37 (Thorpe 8). Assists_The Citadel 8 (Brown, Clark, Davis 2), UNC-Asheville 16 (Stephney 7). Total Fouls_The Citadel 16, UNC-Asheville 19. A_751 (3,200).
