UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 72

UNC-ASHEVILLE (6-4)
Pember 6-15 4-4 19, Battle 3-7 0-2 6, Jones 4-8 1-2 12, Stephney 4-9 0-0 8, Thorpe 7-14 2-4 19, Jude 3-5 0-0 9, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Kimble 0-2 0-0 0, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 7-12 73.
W. CAROLINA (6-5)
Petrakis 5-7 2-2 13, Bacote 2-8 1-1 5, Robinson 4-9 5-8 15, Woolbright 5-13 0-2 10, Harris 3-9 2-3 8, McCray 3-5 0-0 8, Banks 3-9 0-0 7, Price 3-5 0-0 6, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 10-16 72.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 37-33. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 12-30 (Thorpe 3-4, Jude 3-5, Jones 3-7, Pember 3-8, Battle 0-2, Kimble 0-2, Stephney 0-2), W. Carolina 6-22 (McCray 2-3, Robinson 2-4, Petrakis 1-1, Banks 1-5, Price 0-1, Woolbright 0-1, Harris 0-3, Bacote 0-4). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 33 (Pember 13), W. Carolina 39 (Woolbright 9). Assists_UNC-Asheville 16 (Stephney 4), W. Carolina 12 (McCray 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 14, W. Carolina 13. A_2,418 (7,826).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments