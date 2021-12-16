UNC-Greensboro 62, UMBC 51

UNC-GREENSBORO (8-4)

Abdulsalam 4-6 1-3 9, Thompson 1-4 1-2 3, Buckingham 3-7 2-2 11, Ko.Langley 3-7 2-2 10, Treacy 3-8 1-1 7, Hunter 3-6 0-0 7, Leyte 1-5 4-6 6, Ke.Langley 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 1-3 0-1 2, White 0-2 0-0 0, Tharrington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 11-17 62.

UMBC (5-6)

Obeng-Mensah 3-6 0-2 6, Boonyasith 1-5 0-0 3, Kennedy 4-10 5-7 14, Owens 3-7 0-0 9, Rogers 2-8 0-0 6, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Spasojevic 3-4 1-2 7, Salnave 1-2 2-4 4, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 8-15 51.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 29-28. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 7-23 (Buckingham 3-6, Ko.Langley 2-4, Ke.Langley 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Jones 0-1, Leyte 0-2, Treacy 0-3), UMBC 7-25 (Owens 3-5, Rogers 2-6, Boonyasith 1-5, Kennedy 1-5, Byrd 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Salnave 0-1). Fouled Out_Owens. Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 35 (Thompson, Buckingham 6), UMBC 23 (Boonyasith 6). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 9 (Ko.Langley 3), UMBC 13 (Boonyasith 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 15, UMBC 18. A_1,162 (5,000).

