UNC-Wilmington 65, Campbell 58

CAMPBELL (7-4)

Carralero 1-7 3-4 5, Clemons 2-5 7-7 11, McCullough 5-8 1-3 15, Whitfield 5-11 2-2 13, Henderson 3-9 0-0 7, Thompson 1-5 0-0 2, Stajcic 2-3 1-1 5, Mokseckas 0-0 0-0 0, Lusane 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 14-17 58.

UNC-WILMINGTON (6-5)

White 0-0 1-5 1, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Harvey 3-5 3-3 9, Okauru 5-10 5-5 17, Sims 8-13 5-5 23, Phillips 2-11 2-2 6, Fornes 3-9 1-2 9, Samb 0-0 0-1 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 17-23 65.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-18 (McCullough 4-7, Henderson 1-2, Whitfield 1-4, Carralero 0-2, Thompson 0-3), UNC-Wilmington 6-16 (Fornes 2-4, Sims 2-4, Okauru 2-6, Harvey 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Rebounds_Campbell 28 (Clemons 8), UNC-Wilmington 34 (Okauru, Sims 7). Assists_Campbell 5 (Carralero, Whitfield 2), UNC-Wilmington 7 (White, Sims 2). Total Fouls_Campbell 16, UNC-Wilmington 19. A_2,378 (6,100).

