UNC-Wilmington 85, Mount Olive 55

MOUNT OLIVE (0-1)

Caver 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 4-11 2-3 10, C.Johnson 3-7 2-2 9, Treakle 1-6 0-0 2, Cannady 1-5 0-0 3, Ferrell 2-8 0-0 5, D.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Archey 2-7 2-2 7, Gainey 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-5 0-0 3, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, L.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Phifer 3-6 0-0 6, Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Lynch 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 21-72 8-9 55.

UNC-WILMINGTON (4-5)

White 9-13 0-0 21, Baker 7-8 2-3 16, Harvey 3-4 0-0 9, Okauru 3-7 2-2 10, Sims 0-6 2-2 2, Phillips 4-8 0-0 8, Fornes 2-7 0-0 4, Thomas 4-10 0-0 8, Kelly 1-2 0-0 2, Samb 1-1 2-2 5, Surigao 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 8-9 85.

Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Mount Olive 5-23 (Cannady 1-1, Washington 1-2, Ferrell 1-3, Archey 1-4, C.Johnson 1-4, Brown 0-1, Gainey 0-1, L.Johnson 0-1, Phifer 0-1, Brooks 0-2, Treakle 0-3), UNC-Wilmington 9-19 (White 3-3, Harvey 3-4, Okauru 2-5, Samb 1-1, Sims 0-1, Surigao 0-1, Fornes 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds_Mount Olive 34 (Cannady 7), UNC-Wilmington 42 (White 7). Assists_Mount Olive 7 (Treakle, Gainey 2), UNC-Wilmington 14 (Okauru 4). Total Fouls_Mount Olive 8, UNC-Wilmington 9. A_2,172 (6,100).

