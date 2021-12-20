UNCW faces Campbell

Campbell (7-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (5-5)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits UNC Wilmington in a non-conference matchup. Campbell fell 69-66 at home to Georgia Southern on Wednesday. UNC Wilmington is coming off a 71-69 overtime road win against High Point on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Fighting Camels have been led by Jesus Carralero and Cedric Henderson Jr.. Carralero has averaged 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Henderson has put up 13 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Seahawks have been led by seniors Jaylen Sims and Mike Okauru. Sims has accounted for 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while Okauru has averaged 10.9 points per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carralero has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Campbell field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Camels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington has an assist on 27 of 76 field goals (35.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Campbell has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell defense has allowed only 59.1 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-lowest figure in the country. The UNC Wilmington offense has produced just 66.2 points through 10 games (ranked 236th among Division I teams).

