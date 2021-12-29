UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

___
1 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Monterey, Calif.
1 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.
1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 400, Dover, Del.
1 — Auto racing, NHRA, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.
1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany.
1-8 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Madrid Open, Madrid.
2 — Ice hockey, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.
2-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.
5-7 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division I Championships, Fairfax, Va.
5-8 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England.
5-8 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Simmons Bank Open, College Grove, Tenn.
5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Potomac, Md.
6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.
6 — Pro basketball, WNBA season begins.
6-8 — Beach volleyball, NCAA women’s Championship game, Gulf Shores, Ala.
6-8 — Women’s water polo, NCAA Championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.
7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.
7 — Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Louisville, Ky.
7 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City.
7-29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Giro d’Italia, Italy.
8 — Auto racing, F1, Miami Grand Prix, Miami.
8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
8 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Final Four, at TBD.
8-15 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Italian International, Rome.
9-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.
9-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, McKinney, Texas.
9-15 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Italian International, Rome.
10-13 — Men’s and women’s college golf, NCAA Division III Championships, Wheeling, W.V.
10-14 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division II Championships, Columbia, S.C.
12-15 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Knoxville Open, Knoxville, Tenn.
12-15 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Founders Cup, New Jersey.
13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Doha, Qatar.
13 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France.
13-29 — Diving, FINA World Championship, Fukuoka, Japan.
13-29 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship, Finland.
13-29 — Swimming, FINA World Championships, Fukuoka, Japan.
14 — Auto racing, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Speedway, Ind.
14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.
14-18 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Birmingham, Ala.
15 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Lexington, Ohio.
15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
15 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia NHRA Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va.
15 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Finals, at TBD.
15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Geneva Open, Geneva.
15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Lyon Open, Lyon, France.
15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International, Strasbourg, France.
15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Morocco Open, Rabat, Morocco.
15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Cologne Open, Cologne, Germany.
16-19 — Men’s baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.
16-20 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division II Championships, Detroit.
17 — Pro basketball, NBA Draft lottery.
17-20 — Men’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Silvis, Ill.
17-21 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NAIA Championships, Mobile, Ala.
17-21 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division II Championships, Altamonte Springs, Fla.
19-22 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, AdventHealth Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
19-28 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division I Championship, Urbana, Ill.20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, SpeedyCash.com 220, Fort Worth, Texas.
20-22 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II Championships, Saint Charles, Mo.
20-25 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division I Championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
21 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Birmingham, London.
21 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Eugene, Ore.
21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Texas 250, Fort Worth, Texas.
21 — Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Baltimore., Md.
22 — Auto racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain.
22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas.
22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas.
22-June 5 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Roland Garros, Paris.
22-June 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Roland Garros, Paris.
23-29 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division III Championships, Orlando, Fla.
23-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.
25-27 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NAIA Outdoor Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.
25-29 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Match-Play, Las Vegas.
25-June 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas.
26-28 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II outdoor Championships, Kingsville, Texas.
26-28 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III outdoor Championships, Geneva, Ohio.
26-29 — Gymnastics, FIG World Challenge Cup Series, Varna, Italy.
26-29 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, KLM Open, Cromvoirt, Netherlands.
26-29 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, NV5 Invitational, Glenview, Ill.
26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas.
26-30 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division II Championships, Denver.
26-31 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division III Championships, Salem, Va.
26-June 1 — Women’s college softball, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.
27 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy.
27-29 — Diving, FINA World Series, Wuhan, China.
27-29 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Championships, Baltimore.
27-29 — Men’s & Women’s college rowing, NCAA Division I, II & III Championships, Sarasota, Fla.
27-June 1 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division I Championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.
28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.
28-29 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III Championships, Salem, Va.
28-30 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Championships, Hartford, Conn.
29 — Auto racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco.
29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
29 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, Speedway, Ind.
29 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II Championship, Hartford, Conn.
29 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III Championship, Hartford, Conn.
29-June 5 — Canoe-Kayak, World Rafting Championships, Bosnia.
30-June 5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.
31-June 9 — Diving, FINA World Masters Championship, Kyushu, Japan.
31-June 9 — Swimming, FINA Masters World Championships, Kyushu, Japan.
TBD — Pro basketball, NBA Draft Combine, Chicago.
MORE
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments