On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

The Associated Press
December 29, 2021 5:41 pm
5 min read
      

___

MAY

1 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Monterey, Calif.

1 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, Ala.

1 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

1 — Auto racing, NHRA, NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.

1 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany.

1-8 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Madrid Open, Madrid.

2 — Ice hockey, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

2-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.

5-7 — Men’s college volleyball, NCAA Division I Championships, Fairfax, Va.

5-8 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England.

5-8 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Simmons Bank Open, College Grove, Tenn.

5-8 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Potomac, Md.

        Read more: Sports News

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

6 — Pro basketball, WNBA season begins.

6-8 — Beach volleyball, NCAA women’s Championship game, Gulf Shores, Ala.

6-8 — Women’s water polo, NCAA Championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.

7 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

7 — Horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Louisville, Ky.

7 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Salt Lake City.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

7-29 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Giro d’Italia, Italy.

8 — Auto racing, F1, Miami Grand Prix, Miami.

8 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

8 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Final Four, at TBD.

8-15 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Italian International, Rome.

9-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Regions Tradition, Birmingham, Ala.

9-15 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, McKinney, Texas.

9-15 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Italian International, Rome.

10-13 — Men’s and women’s college golf, NCAA Division III Championships, Wheeling, W.V.

10-14 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division II Championships, Columbia, S.C.

12-15 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Knoxville Open, Knoxville, Tenn.

12-15 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Founders Cup, New Jersey.

13 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Doha, Qatar.

13 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France.

13-29 — Diving, FINA World Championship, Fukuoka, Japan.

13-29 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship, Finland.

13-29 — Swimming, FINA World Championships, Fukuoka, Japan.

14 — Auto racing, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Speedway, Ind.

14 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

14-18 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Birmingham, Ala.

15 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Lexington, Ohio.

15 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

15 — Auto racing, NHRA, Virginia NHRA Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va.

15 — Bowling, PBA, PBA Playoffs — Finals, at TBD.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Geneva Open, Geneva.

15-21 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Lyon Open, Lyon, France.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International, Strasbourg, France.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Morocco Open, Rabat, Morocco.

15-21 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Cologne Open, Cologne, Germany.

16-19 — Men’s baseball, NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho.

16-20 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division II Championships, Detroit.

17 — Pro basketball, NBA Draft lottery.

17-20 — Men’s college golf, NAIA Championships, Silvis, Ill.

17-21 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NAIA Championships, Mobile, Ala.

17-21 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division II Championships, Altamonte Springs, Fla.

19-22 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, AdventHealth Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

19-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

19-28 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division I Championship, Urbana, Ill.20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, SpeedyCash.com 220, Fort Worth, Texas.

20-22 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II Championships, Saint Charles, Mo.

20-25 — Women’s college golf, NCAA Division I Championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.

21 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Birmingham, London.

21 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Eugene, Ore.

21 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Texas 250, Fort Worth, Texas.

21 — Horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Baltimore., Md.

22 — Auto racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain.

22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas.

22 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas.

22-June 5 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Roland Garros, Paris.

22-June 5 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Roland Garros, Paris.

23-29 — Men’s and women’s college tennis, NCAA Division III Championships, Orlando, Fla.

23-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.

25-27 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NAIA Outdoor Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.

25-29 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Match-Play, Las Vegas.

25-June 1 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands, Texas.

26-28 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II outdoor Championships, Kingsville, Texas.

26-28 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III outdoor Championships, Geneva, Ohio.

26-29 — Gymnastics, FIG World Challenge Cup Series, Varna, Italy.

26-29 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, KLM Open, Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

26-29 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, NV5 Invitational, Glenview, Ill.

26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas.

26-30 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division II Championships, Denver.

26-31 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division III Championships, Salem, Va.

26-June 1 — Women’s college softball, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

27 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy.

27-29 — Diving, FINA World Series, Wuhan, China.

27-29 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Championships, Baltimore.

27-29 — Men’s & Women’s college rowing, NCAA Division I, II & III Championships, Sarasota, Fla.

27-June 1 — Men’s college golf, NCAA Division I Championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.

28 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.

28-29 — Women’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III Championships, Salem, Va.

28-30 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division I Championships, Hartford, Conn.

29 — Auto racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

29 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, Speedway, Ind.

29 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division II Championship, Hartford, Conn.

29 — Men’s college lacrosse, NCAA Division III Championship, Hartford, Conn.

29-June 5 — Canoe-Kayak, World Rafting Championships, Bosnia.

30-June 5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.

31-June 9 — Diving, FINA World Masters Championship, Kyushu, Japan.

31-June 9 — Swimming, FINA Masters World Championships, Kyushu, Japan.

TBD — Pro basketball, NBA Draft Combine, Chicago.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Rime ice at Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces