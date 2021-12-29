UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|MARCH
1-7 — Pro football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
2-3 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.
2-5 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.
2-5 — Speedskating, World All-Around & Sprint Championships, Hamar, Norway.
2-5 — Gymnastics, FIG World Cup Series, Doha, Qatar.
2-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.
3 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway
3-5 — Men’s and women’s track and field, NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, S.D.
3-6 — Biathlon, World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland.
3-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Kvitfjell, Norway.
3-6 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Kenya Open, Nairobi.
3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.
3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
3-6 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s World Championship, Singapore.
3-6 — Weightlifting, North American Open Series 1, Columbus, Ohio.
4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas.
4-6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Oslo, Norway.
4-6 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oslo, Norway.
4-6 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Bakuriani, Georgia.
4-6 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Kvitfjell, Norway.
5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas.
5 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Strade Bianche, Italy.
5 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Rogla, Slovenia.
5-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
5-6 — Men’s skiing, World Cup Nordic Combined, Oslo Norway.
5-6 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas.
6 — Bowling, PBA, Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
6 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Doha, Qatar.
6 — Running, Tokyo Marathon.
6-13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice, France.
7-13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy.
8 — Pro football, Deadline for NFL clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
9-12 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division II Championships, Geneva, Ohio.
9-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.
10-12 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Reiteralm, Austria.
10-13 — Biathlon, European Championships, Otepaa, Estonia.
10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
10-13 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, Chonburi, Thailand.
10-13 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Championship, Vikersund, Norway.
10-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.
11-12 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Are, Sweden.
11-12 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Ala.
11-12 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, Pittsburg, Kan.
11-12 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III Indoor Championships, Winston-Salem, N.C.
11-12 — Speedskating, World Championship, Heerenveen, Netherlands.
11-12 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Are, Sweden.
11-17 — Women’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.
11-17 — Women’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Billings, Mont.
12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.
12 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Detroit.
12-13 — Men’s skiing, World Cup Nordic Combined, Schonach, Germany.
12-13 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.
12-13 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Piancavallo, Italy.
12-13 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovakia.
12-13 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Ruoff Mortgage 500, Avondale, Ariz.
13 — Auto racing, NHRA, AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.
13 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.
13 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.
13-16 — Bowling, PBA, (WSOB) World Series of Bowling, Wauwatosa, Wis.
13-20 — Gymnastics, FIG World Cup Series, Cairo, Egypt.
14-20 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Courchevel/Meribel, France.
14-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.
16 — Pro football, NFL free agency period begins.
16-19 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division III Championships, Indianapolis.
16-19 — Men’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I Championships, Atlanta.
16-19 — Women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I Championships, Atlanta.
16-20 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Courchevel, France.
16-20 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Courchevel, France.
17-20 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oslo, Norway.
17-20 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard.
17-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Tampa Bay, Fla.
17-22 — Men’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
17-22 — Men’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Kansas City, Mo.
18 — Horse racing, Cheltenham Gold Cup, Cheltenham, England.
18-19 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.
18-20 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.
18-20 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division National Collegiate Championship, Park, Pa.
18-20 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III Championships, at TBD.
19 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring, Fla.
19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nalley Cars 250, Hampton, Ga.
19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Fr8Auctions 200, Hampton, Ga.
19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milan-San Remo, Italy.
19 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Indianapolis.
19 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division III Championship game, Pittsburgh.
19 — Women’s Soccer, NWSL season begins.
19-20 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Nizhny Tagil, Russia.
19-20 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Berchtesgaden, Germany.
20 — Auto Racing, F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain.
20 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Genesys 600, Fort Worth, Texas
20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.
20 — Bowling, PBA, Lubbock Sports Open, Lubbock, Texas.
20 — Bowling, PBA, (WSOB) Collegiate invitational, Wauwatosa, Wis.
20 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mandalika, Indonesia.
20 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.
21-27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Volta of Catalunya, Spain.
22-Apr. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Miami Open, Miami.
23 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Bruges-De Panne, Belgium.
23-27 — Men’s golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.
23-Apr. 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Miami.
24 — Bowling, PBA, Colorado Springs Open, Colorado Springs, Colo.
24-26 — Men’s and women’s college bowling, NAIA Championships, Sterling Heights, Mich.
24-27 — Men’s and women’s fencing, NCAA Championships, Notre Dame, Ind.
24-27 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Lake Charles (La.) Championship, Lake Charles, La.
24-27 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
24-27 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Planica, Slovenia.
24-27 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.
24-27 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, JTBC Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.
25 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, E3 Saxo Bank Classic, Flanders, Belgium.
25-26 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III Championships, Lake Placid, N.Y.
25-27 — Diving, FINA World Series, Montreal.
25-27 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Silvaplana, Switzerland.
26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pit Boss 250, Austin, Texas.
26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Toyota Tundra 225, Austin, Texas.
26 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Seattle, Wash.
26-27 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Chaikovsky, Russia.
27 — Auto Racing, F1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.
27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem, Belgium.
27-30 — Pro football, NFL Annual League Meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
28-Apr. 3 — Bowling, USBC Masters, Las Vegas.
29 — Men’s college basketball, NIT semifinals, New York.
30 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, Belgium.
31 — Major League Baseball, opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
31 — Men’s college basketball, NIT Championship game, New York.
31 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I semifinal games, Minneapolis.
31-Apr. 3 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Club Car Championship, Savannah, Ga.
31-Apr. 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio.
31-Apr. 3 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
31-Apr. 4 — Gymnastics, FIG World Cup Series, Baku, Azerbaijan.
