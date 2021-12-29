UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

___

MARCH

1-7 — Pro football, NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

2-3 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.

2-5 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NAIA Championships, Columbus, Ga.

2-5 — Speedskating, World All-Around & Sprint Championships, Hamar, Norway.

2-5 — Gymnastics, FIG World Cup Series, Doha, Qatar.

2-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.

3 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway

3-5 — Men’s and women’s track and field, NAIA Indoor Championships, Brookings, S.D.

3-6 — Biathlon, World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland.

3-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Kvitfjell, Norway.

3-6 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Kenya Open, Nairobi.

3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.

3-6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

3-6 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s World Championship, Singapore.

3-6 — Weightlifting, North American Open Series 1, Columbus, Ohio.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas.

4-6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

4-6 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

4-6 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Bakuriani, Georgia.

4-6 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Kvitfjell, Norway.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas.

5 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Strade Bianche, Italy.

5 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Rogla, Slovenia.

5-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

5-6 — Men’s skiing, World Cup Nordic Combined, Oslo Norway.

5-6 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas.

6 — Bowling, PBA, Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

6 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Doha, Qatar.

6 — Running, Tokyo Marathon.

6-13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Paris-Nice, France.

7-13 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy.

8 — Pro football, Deadline for NFL clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

9-12 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division II Championships, Geneva, Ohio.

9-20 — Women’s tennis, WTA, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.

10-12 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Reiteralm, Austria.

10-13 — Biathlon, European Championships, Otepaa, Estonia.

10-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

10-13 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, Chonburi, Thailand.

10-13 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Championship, Vikersund, Norway.

10-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.

11-12 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Are, Sweden.

11-12 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division I Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Ala.

11-12 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, Pittsburg, Kan.

11-12 — Men’s and women’s college track, NCAA Division III Indoor Championships, Winston-Salem, N.C.

11-12 — Speedskating, World Championship, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

11-12 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Are, Sweden.

11-17 — Women’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux City, Iowa.

11-17 — Women’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Billings, Mont.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

12 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Detroit.

12-13 — Men’s skiing, World Cup Nordic Combined, Schonach, Germany.

12-13 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

12-13 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Piancavallo, Italy.

12-13 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovakia.

12-13 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

13 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Ruoff Mortgage 500, Avondale, Ariz.

13 — Auto racing, NHRA, AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

13 — Men’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.

13 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I and NIT tournament pairings announced.

13-16 — Bowling, PBA, (WSOB) World Series of Bowling, Wauwatosa, Wis.

13-20 — Gymnastics, FIG World Cup Series, Cairo, Egypt.

14-20 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Courchevel/Meribel, France.

14-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Trophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco.

16 — Pro football, NFL free agency period begins.

16-19 — Men’s and women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division III Championships, Indianapolis.

16-19 — Men’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I Championships, Atlanta.

16-19 — Women’s college swimming and diving, NCAA Division I Championships, Atlanta.

16-20 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Courchevel, France.

16-20 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Courchevel, France.

17-20 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oslo, Norway.

17-20 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Broussard.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, Tampa Bay, Fla.

17-22 — Men’s college basketball NAIA Division II Championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

17-22 — Men’s college basketball, NAIA Division I Championships, Kansas City, Mo.

18 — Horse racing, Cheltenham Gold Cup, Cheltenham, England.

18-19 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

18-20 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.

18-20 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division National Collegiate Championship, Park, Pa.

18-20 — Women’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III Championships, at TBD.

19 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring, Fla.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nalley Cars 250, Hampton, Ga.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Fr8Auctions 200, Hampton, Ga.

19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Milan-San Remo, Italy.

19 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Indianapolis.

19 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division III Championship game, Pittsburgh.

19 — Women’s Soccer, NWSL season begins.

19-20 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

19-20 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Berchtesgaden, Germany.

20 — Auto Racing, F1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain.

20 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Genesys 600, Fort Worth, Texas

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

20 — Bowling, PBA, Lubbock Sports Open, Lubbock, Texas.

20 — Bowling, PBA, (WSOB) Collegiate invitational, Wauwatosa, Wis.

20 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Mandalika, Indonesia.

20 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

21-27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Volta of Catalunya, Spain.

22-Apr. 3 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Miami Open, Miami.

23 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Bruges-De Panne, Belgium.

23-27 — Men’s golf, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship, Austin, Texas.

23-Apr. 3 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Miami.

24 — Bowling, PBA, Colorado Springs Open, Colorado Springs, Colo.

24-26 — Men’s and women’s college bowling, NAIA Championships, Sterling Heights, Mich.

24-27 — Men’s and women’s fencing, NCAA Championships, Notre Dame, Ind.

24-27 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Lake Charles (La.) Championship, Lake Charles, La.

24-27 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

24-27 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Planica, Slovenia.

24-27 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

24-27 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, JTBC Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

25 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, E3 Saxo Bank Classic, Flanders, Belgium.

25-26 — Men’s college ice hockey, NCAA Division III Championships, Lake Placid, N.Y.

25-27 — Diving, FINA World Series, Montreal.

25-27 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Silvaplana, Switzerland.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pit Boss 250, Austin, Texas.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Toyota Tundra 225, Austin, Texas.

26 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Seattle, Wash.

26-27 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Chaikovsky, Russia.

27 — Auto Racing, F1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

27 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gent-Wevelgem, Belgium.

27-30 — Pro football, NFL Annual League Meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

28-Apr. 3 — Bowling, USBC Masters, Las Vegas.

29 — Men’s college basketball, NIT semifinals, New York.

30 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, Belgium.

31 — Major League Baseball, opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

31 — Men’s college basketball, NIT Championship game, New York.

31 — Women’s college basketball, NCAA Division I semifinal games, Minneapolis.

31-Apr. 3 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Club Car Championship, Savannah, Ga.

31-Apr. 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio.

31-Apr. 3 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

31-Apr. 4 — Gymnastics, FIG World Cup Series, Baku, Azerbaijan.

