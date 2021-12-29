UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

___

JUNE

2 — Pro basketball, NBA Finals start date.

2-10 — Women’s college softball, NCAA Division I Championships, Oklahoma City.

2-5 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF World Wildwater Championships, Treignac, France.

2-5 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany.

2-5 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.

2-5 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Southern Pines, N.C.

3-5 — Diving, FINA World Series, Zhuhai, China.

3-8 — College baseball, NCAA Division III World Series, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

4 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Portland, Portland, Ore.

4 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Toyota 200 presented by CK Power, Madison, Ill.

5 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR, Madison, Ill.

5 — Auto racing, NHRA, NHRA New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

5 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit

5 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Rabat, Morocco.

5 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain.

5-12 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dauphine Libere, France.

6-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

6-12 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Toronto, Canada.

8-11 — Men’s and women’s college track and field, NCAA Division I outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

9 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Rome.

9-12 — Gymnastics, FIG World Challenge Cup Series, Osijek, Croatia.

9-12 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed, Tylosand, Sweden.

9-12 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Greer, S.C.

6-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Libema Open, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

6-12 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany.

6-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Viking Open Nottingham, Nottingham, Great Britain.

6-12 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Libema Open, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

10-12 — Women’s golf, USGA, Curtis Cup, Ardmore, Pa.

10-12 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

11 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Sonoma, Sonoma, Calif.

11 — Horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Belmont, N.Y.

12 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

12 — Auto racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku, Azerbaijan.

12 — Auto racing, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

12-19 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland.

13 — Pro basketball, NBA Draft early entry withdrawal deadline.

13-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Cinch Championships, London.

13-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Terra Wortmann Open, Halle, Germany.

13-19 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bett1Open, Berlin.

13-19 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Viking Classic Nottingham, Nottingham, Great Britain.

16 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Oslo, Norway.

16-19 — Gymnastics, FIG World Challenge Cup Series, Koper, Slovenia.

16-19 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Wichita (Kan.) Open.

16-19 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Brookline, Mass.

16-19 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Open, Brookline, Mass.

16-19 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

18 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Paris.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Knoxville, Knoxville, Iowa.

18-29 — College baseball, NCAA Division I World Series, Omaha, Neb.

18-29 — College baseball, NCAA Division II World Series, Cary, N.C.

19 — Auto racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.

19 — Auto racing, NHRA, NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

19 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany.

19 — Pro basketball, NBA Finals latest possible date.

19-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Mallorca Championships, Mallorca, Spain.

19-25 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg Open, Bad Homburg, Germany.

19-25 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Viking International Eastbourne, Eastbourne, Great Britain.

20-25 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Viking International Eastbourne, Eastbourne, Great Britain.

23 — Pro basketball, NBA Draft, Brooklyn, N.Y.

23-26 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, BMW International Open, Munich, Germany.

23-26 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Live and Work in Maine Open, Falmouth, Maine.

23-26 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

23-26 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Open, Bethlehem, Pa.

23-26 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Bethesda, Md.

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville, Tenn.

25 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville, Tenn.

25-Jul. 3 — Weightlifting, U.S. Nationals Week, Las Vegas.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.

26 — Auto racing, NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio.

26 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins, Glen, N.Y.

26 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands.

27-Jul. 3 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

27-Jul. 9 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Wimbledon, Wimbledon, Great Britain.

27-July 10 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Wimbledon, London

28-July 3 — Rowing, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley-on-Thames, England.

30 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Stockholm, Sweden.

30-Jul. 3 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland.

30-Jul. 3 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Colorado Championship, Berthoud.

30-Jul. 5 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa.

