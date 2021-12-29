UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

___
1-24 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.
2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2-11 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Louisville, Ky.
3 — Auto racing, F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England.
3 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Bowmanville, Ontario.
3 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
4-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio.
6-10 — Bowling, PBA, PBA League, Portland, Maine.
7-8 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Montreal.
7-10 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.
7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.
9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 250, Hampton, Ga.
10 — Auto racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria.
10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.
10 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Kymenlaakso, Finland.
10-17 — Men’s golf, The Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland.
13-16 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.
14-17 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Memorial Health Championship, Springfield, Ill.
14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.
16 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Northeast Grand Prix, Lakeville, Conn.
16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H.
16 — Bowling, PBA, Strike Derby, Portland, Maine.
17 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto
17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H.
17 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals pPresented by Pennzoil, Morrison, Colo.
17 — Bowling, PBA, All Star Clash, Portland, Maine.
18-20 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Adaptive Open, Village of Pinehurst, N.C.
18-23 — Girls’ golf, USGA, U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur, Bowling Green, Ky.
18-23 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Girls’ Junior, Bowling Green, Ky.
18-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior Open, Auchterarder, Pa.
19 — Major League Baseball, All-Star Game at Los Angeles.
21-24 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield, Mo.
21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior British Open, Scotland.
21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.
21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France.
23 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, Newton, Iowa
23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Penn.
23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Penn.
24 — Auto racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.
24 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Hy-VeeDeals.com 300, Newton, Iowa
24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Penn.
24 — Auto racing, NHRA, DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.
24 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.
25-30 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur, Brandon, Ore.
26-31 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships, Augsburg, Germany.
26-31 — Cycling, UCI BMX World Championships, Nantes, France.
28-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit.
28-31 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Trust Golf Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland.
29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
30 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai, China.
30 — Auto racing, IndyCar, TBA, Speedway, Ind.
30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis.
30 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, San Sebastian Classic, Spain.
30-Aug. 4 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Anchorage, Ala.
30-Aug. 5 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Poland.
30-Aug.7 — Athletics, IAAF, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, England.
31 — Auto racing, F1, Budapest Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary.
31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis.
31 — Auto racing, NHRA, Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.
31 — Bowling, PBA, PBA-PWBA Mixed Doubles, Houston.
31 — Major League Baseball, Last day during the season to trade a player.
31 — Major League Baseball, Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.
TBD — Major League Baseball, Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.
