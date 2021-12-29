UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

___

JULY

1-24 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour de France.

2 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2-11 — Fencing, U.S. Championships, Louisville, Ky.

3 — Auto racing, F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England.

3 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Bowmanville, Ontario.

3 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

3 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

4-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio.

6-10 — Bowling, PBA, PBA League, Portland, Maine.

7-8 — Ice hockey, NHL draft, Montreal.

7-10 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

7-10 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

9 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 250, Hampton, Ga.

10 — Auto racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria.

10 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.

10 — Motorcycle, MotoGP, Kymenlaakso, Finland.

10-17 — Men’s golf, The Open Championship, St. Andrews, Scotland.

13-16 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

14-17 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Memorial Health Championship, Springfield, Ill.

14-17 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

16 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Northeast Grand Prix, Lakeville, Conn.

16 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H.

16 — Bowling, PBA, Strike Derby, Portland, Maine.

17 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H.

17 — Auto racing, NHRA, Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals pPresented by Pennzoil, Morrison, Colo.

17 — Bowling, PBA, All Star Clash, Portland, Maine.

18-20 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Adaptive Open, Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

18-23 — Girls’ golf, USGA, U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur, Bowling Green, Ky.

18-23 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Girls’ Junior, Bowling Green, Ky.

18-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior Open, Auchterarder, Pa.

19 — Major League Baseball, All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

21-24 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Price Cutter Charity Championship, Springfield, Mo.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Senior British Open, Scotland.

21-24 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

21-24 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France.

23 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, Newton, Iowa

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Penn.

23 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Penn.

24 — Auto racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, Var, France.

24 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Hy-VeeDeals.com 300, Newton, Iowa

24 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Penn.

24 — Auto racing, NHRA, DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, Calif.

24 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

25-30 — Men’s golf, USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur, Brandon, Ore.

26-31 — Canoe-Kayak, ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships, Augsburg, Germany.

26-31 — Cycling, UCI BMX World Championships, Nantes, France.

28-31 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit.

28-31 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Trust Golf Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland.

29 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

30 — Athletics, IAAF Diamond League, Shanghai, China.

30 — Auto racing, IndyCar, TBA, Speedway, Ind.

30 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis.

30 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, San Sebastian Classic, Spain.

30-Aug. 4 — Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Anchorage, Ala.

30-Aug. 5 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Poland.

30-Aug.7 — Athletics, IAAF, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, England.

31 — Auto racing, F1, Budapest Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary.

31 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis.

31 — Auto racing, NHRA, Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

31 — Bowling, PBA, PBA-PWBA Mixed Doubles, Houston.

31 — Major League Baseball, Last day during the season to trade a player.

31 — Major League Baseball, Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

TBD — Major League Baseball, Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.