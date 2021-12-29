UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

___

FEBRUARY

2 — College football, National Signing Day.

3-6 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Saudi International, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

3-6 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Panama Championship, Panama City.

4 — Winter Olympics, Opening Ceremony, Beijing.

4-5 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Las Vegas.

5 — Athletics, IAAF, Dynamic New Athletics, Glasgow, Scotland.

5 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Glendale, Ariz.

5 — Ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game, Las Vegas.

6 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles.

6 — Bowling, PBA, U.S. Open, Indianapolis.

6 — Pro football, NFL Pro Bowl, Las Vegas

7-13 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ABN Amro WTT, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

7-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Argentina Open, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

7-13 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Dallas Open, Dallas.

7-13 — Women’s tennis, WTA, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, St. Petersburg, Russia.

9 — Bowling, PBA, Best of the Best Championship, Jackson, Mich.

10 — Pro basketball, NBA trade deadline (3 p.m. EST).

10 — Pro football, NFL Awards, Inglewood, Calif.

10-13 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Qatar Masters, Doha.

10-13 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Vic Open, Victoria, Australia.

10-13 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Bogota Championship, Bogota, Colombia.

10-13 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Barwon Heads, Australia.

12 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

12 — Pro football, Hall of Fame elections announced, Inglewood, Calif.

13 — Pro football, NFL Super Bowl, Inglewood, Calif.

14-19 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Qatar Open, Doha, Qatar.

14-19 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Dubai Duty Free Championships, Dubai U.A.E.

14-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic, Naples, Fla.

14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open, Delray Beach, Fla.

14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France.

14-20 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Rio Open, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

16 — Bowling, PBA, Kokomo Championship, Kokomo, Ind.

16 — Major League Baseball, Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

17 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona Beach, Fla.

17-20 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Indian Open, New Delhi, India.

17-20 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, Suncoast Classic, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

17-20 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

18 — Auto racing, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

19 — Athletics, IAAF, Müller Indoor Grand Prix, Birmingham, England.

19 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Minneapolis.

19 — Pro basketball, NBA 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests, Chicago.

19 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

20 — Pro basketball, NBA All-Star game, Chicago.

20 — Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony, Beijing.

20 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, DAYTONA 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.

20 — Auto racing, NHRA, Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by Protect The Harvest.com, Pomona, Calif.

20-26 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Abu Dhabi (UAE) Tour.

20-26 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Qatar Open, Doha, Qatar.

21 — Major League Baseball, Voluntary reporting date for other players.

21-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Abierto Mexicana Telcel, Acapulco, Mexico.

21-26 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai, U.A.E.

21-27 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz.

21-27 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

21-27 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Chile Dove Men+Care Open, Santiago, Chile

21-27 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abierto Akron Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico.

22 — Pro football, first day NFL clubs can designate Franchise or Transition Players.

24-27 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

24-27 — Gymnastics, FIG World Cup Series, Cottbus, Germany.

25-27 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Lahti, Finland.

25-27 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Hinzenbach, Austria.

26 — Cycling, UCI WorldTour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Belgium.

26 — Major League Baseball, Mandatory reporting date.

26 — Men’s soccer, MLS season begins.

26 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Arlington, Texas.

26 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Moscow.

26 — Auto racing, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Production Alliance 300, Fontana, Calif.

26-27 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Lahti, Finland.

26-27 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

26-27 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

26-27 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

26-Mar. 6 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey, Mexico.

27 — Auto racing, IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

27 — Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

27 — Auto racing, NHRA, NHRA Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz.

27 — Bowling, PBA, Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio.

28-Mar. 6 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Lyon Open, Lyon, France.

