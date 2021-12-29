UNDATED: Add 2022 Sports Calendar

___
1-4 — Weightlifting, North American Open Finals, Atlanta.
2 — College football, Pac-12 Championship, Paradise, Nev.
3 — Men’s and women’s cross-country, NCAA Division II Championships, Seattle.
3 — College football, American Athletic Championship, at TBD.
3 — College football, Atlantic Coast Championship, at TBD
3 — College football, Big 12 Championship, Arlington, Texas.
3 — College football, Big Ten Championship, Indianapolis.
3 — College football, Conference USA Championship, at TBD.
3 — College football, Mid-American Championship, at TBD.
3 — College football, Southeastern Championship, Atlanta.
3 — College football, Western Athletic Championship, at TBD.
3 — College football, Mountain West Championship, at TBD.
4-5 — Men’s water polo, NCAA Championships game, Los Angeles.
5 — Major League Baseball, Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced.
6-9 — Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball, Winter meetings, Orlando, Fla.
10 — College football, Heisman Trophy Ceremony, New York.
30 — College football, Orange Bowl, Miami.
31 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.
31 — College football, Peach Bowl, Atlanta.
TBD — College football, NAIA Championship game, Ruston, La.
TBD — College football, NCAA Division FCS Championship game, Frisco, Texas.
TBD — College football, NCAA Division II Championship, McKinney, Texas.
TBD — College football, NCAA Division III Championship, Canton, Ohio.
TBD — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division II Championships, at TBD.
TBD — Men’s and women’s college soccer, NCAA Division III Championships, at TBD.
TBD — Men’s college soccer, NCAA Division I Championships, Cary, N.C.
TBD — Women’s college soccer, NCAA Division I Championships, Cary, N.C.
TBD — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division II Championships, at TBA.
TBD — Women’s volleyball, NCAA Division III Championships, at TBA.
