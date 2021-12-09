UNLV 76, Seattle 56

SEATTLE (7-3)
Chatfield 1-1 0-0 2, Rajkovic 0-2 0-0 0, Trammell 3-12 0-3 6, Tyson 5-13 0-0 14, Grigsby 3-14 2-2 10, Williamson 5-9 2-3 13, K.Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Economou 2-3 0-0 6, Pandza 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 4-8 56.
UNLV (5-5)
Hamm 3-7 1-3 7, Baker 2-4 0-0 5, Hamilton 8-9 1-5 18, McCabe 1-5 0-0 3, Webster 1-4 0-0 3, Nuga 8-13 0-0 21, Williams 3-8 2-3 9, Coleman 1-1 0-2 3, Gilbert 2-2 1-2 5, Muoka 1-1 0-0 2, Iwuakor 0-1 0-0 0, R.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 5-15 76.
Halftime_UNLV 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 10-33 (Tyson 4-10, Economou 2-3, Grigsby 2-7, K.Brown 1-2, Williamson 1-5, Pandza 0-1, Trammell 0-5), UNLV 11-27 (Nuga 5-9, Coleman 1-1, Baker 1-2, Hamilton 1-2, Williams 1-3, Webster 1-4, McCabe 1-5, Hamm 0-1). Rebounds_Seattle 29 (Williamson 10), UNLV 41 (Hamm 14). Assists_Seattle 15 (Trammell 6), UNLV 24 (Nuga 8). Total Fouls_Seattle 19, UNLV 18. A_637 (12,000).
