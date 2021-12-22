UNLV 80, San Diego 57

SAN DIEGO (7-6)

Pinchuk 3-7 2-5 8, Berger 1-5 0-0 2, McKinney 0-4 0-0 0, Monroe 2-7 0-0 5, Earlington 4-13 4-4 14, T.Brown 8-11 0-1 16, Parrish 3-4 0-3 6, Calcaterra 0-6 2-2 2, Gultekin 1-5 2-2 4, Reath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 10-17 57.

UNLV (8-5)

Hamm 4-7 4-4 12, Baker 1-4 3-3 6, Hamilton 7-16 4-4 20, McCabe 3-7 2-2 9, Williams 7-12 6-8 20, Coleman 2-5 0-0 5, Gilbert 1-2 4-4 6, Iwuakor 0-0 0-2 0, Nuga 0-2 0-0 0, Muoka 1-1 0-0 2, R.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Webster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 23-27 80.

Halftime_UNLV 42-24. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 3-18 (Earlington 2-6, Monroe 1-2, Gultekin 0-1, McKinney 0-2, Berger 0-3, Calcaterra 0-4), UNLV 5-19 (Hamilton 2-5, Coleman 1-2, Baker 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Gilbert 0-1, Hamm 0-1, Nuga 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_San Diego 35 (T.Brown 8), UNLV 38 (Hamm 10). Assists_San Diego 8 (Parrish 2), UNLV 14 (McCabe 7). Total Fouls_San Diego 20, UNLV 18.

