UNLV 95, Hartford 78

HARTFORD (1-7)
Marks 1-5 4-6 6, Flowers 4-8 3-3 14, Mitchell 8-13 0-0 19, A.Williams 6-8 3-5 15, Shriver 6-15 1-2 18, Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 0-4 0-0 0, Dunne 1-2 0-0 3, Henderson 1-2 0-0 3, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Webley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 11-16 78.
UNLV (6-5)
Hamm 1-6 4-4 6, Baker 1-5 6-6 9, Hamilton 12-21 5-6 33, McCabe 2-5 2-4 8, Webster 2-4 0-0 5, D.Williams 10-12 9-15 32, Coleman 0-1 2-2 2, Muoka 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 28-37 95.
Halftime_UNLV 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 13-30 (Shriver 5-12, Flowers 3-4, Mitchell 3-6, Henderson 1-1, Dunne 1-2, A.Williams 0-1, Marks 0-2, McClain 0-2), UNLV 11-24 (Hamilton 4-8, D.Williams 3-3, McCabe 2-3, Webster 1-3, Baker 1-5, Hamm 0-2). Fouled Out_A.Williams, Kimbrough. Rebounds_Hartford 26 (Shriver 8), UNLV 30 (Hamm 7). Assists_Hartford 17 (Marks 7), UNLV 23 (McCabe 11). Total Fouls_Hartford 29, UNLV 17.
