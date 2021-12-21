On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
USA TODAY SPORTS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 5:04 pm
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

1. South Carolina (13) 26-5 768 4
2. Stanford (13) 31-2 763 1
3. Connecticut (6) 28-2 763 3
4. North Carolina St. (3) 22-3 670 7
5. Maryland 26-3 661 9
6. Louisville 26-4 642 6
7. Indiana 21-6 558 8
8. Baylor 28-3 495 5
9. Oregon 15-9 475 15
10. Michigan 16-6 470 11
11. Iowa 20-10 440 19
12. Tennessee 21-6 346 16
13. Kentucky 18-9 322 21
14. UCLA 17-6 311 12
15. Arizona 21-6 277 2
16. Iowa State 17-11 258 NR
17. Texas A & M 25-3 251 10
18. Oregon State 12-8 224 NR
19. Georgia 21-7 197 13
20. Georgia Tech 17-9 192 22
21. Texas A & M 21-10 180 17
22. South Florida 19-4 169 18
23. West Virginia 22-7 165 24
24. Florida State 10-9 157 NR
25. Ohio State 13-7 128 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Oregon (6-4).

Others receiving votes: LSU (10-1) 66; Nebraska (11-0) 51; Colorado (11-0) 49; Oklahoma (9-1) 44; Central Florida (8-2) 9; Oregon State (7-3) 9; UCLA (5-3) 6; Arkansas (10-2) 4; DePaul (11-2) 4; Missouri State (8-2) 3; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; Gonzaga (8-3) 2.

Note: One ballot is missing. Robyn Fralick of Bowling Green could not be reached before the voting deadline.

