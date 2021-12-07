USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (32)
|9-0
|800
|1
|2. Connecticut
|5-1
|752
|2
|3. NC State
|8-1
|748
|3
|4. Stanford
|5-2
|688
|4
|5. Louisville
|7-1
|669
|5
|6. Baylor
|8-1
|611
|7
|7. Maryland
|8-2
|574
|8
|8. Indiana
|6-2
|572
|6
|9. Tennessee
|8-0
|549
|10
|10. Arizona
|7-0
|541
|11
|11. Michigan
|8-1
|484
|9
|12. Texas
|6-1
|451
|14
|13. Iowa
|5-1
|383
|12
|14. Kentucky
|6-1
|348
|18
|15. Texas A&M
|8-1
|329
|15
|16. Iowa State
|8-1
|316
|13
|17. Georgia
|7-1
|219
|19
|17. Brigham Young
|8-0
|219
|23
|19. South Florida
|5-3
|158
|17
|20. Oregon State
|4-2
|144
|21
|21. Ohio State
|6-1
|131
|20
|22. Oregon
|4-3
|122
|16
|23. Notre Dame
|7-2
|100
|25
|24. North Carolina
|8-0
|88
|NR
|25. UCLA
|5-2
|66
|24
|25. Notre Dame
|6-1
|59
|NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast (7-1).
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (7-1) 59; Gonzaga (7-1) 54; Duke (8-0) 50; Georgia Tech (6-2) 39; Colorado (8-0) 32; Central Florida (6-1) 20; Florida State (6-2) 18; Oklahoma (7-1) 14; Virginia Tech (7-2) 13; Washington State (6-1) 9; Kansas State (7-2) 6; Nebraska (9-0) 6; West Virginia (4-2) 6; LSU (6-1) 5; Long Beach State (7-0) 3; Coastal Carolina (7-0) 2; Missouri State (6-2) 1; Princeton (6-2) 1.
