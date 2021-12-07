USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (32) 9-0 800 1 2. Connecticut 5-1 752 2 3. NC State 8-1 748 3 4. Stanford 5-2 688 4 5. Louisville 7-1 669 5 6. Baylor 8-1 611 7 7. Maryland 8-2 574 8 8. Indiana 6-2 572 6 9. Tennessee 8-0 549 10 10. Arizona 7-0 541 11 11. Michigan 8-1 484 9 12. Texas 6-1 451 14 13. Iowa 5-1 383 12 14. Kentucky 6-1 348 18 15. Texas A&M 8-1 329 15 16. Iowa State 8-1 316 13 17. Georgia 7-1 219 19 17. Brigham Young 8-0 219 23 19. South Florida 5-3 158 17 20. Oregon State 4-2 144 21 21. Ohio State 6-1 131 20 22. Oregon 4-3 122 16 23. Notre Dame 7-2 100 25 24. North Carolina 8-0 88 NR 25. UCLA 5-2 66 24 25. Notre Dame 6-1 59 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast (7-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (7-1) 59; Gonzaga (7-1) 54; Duke (8-0) 50; Georgia Tech (6-2) 39; Colorado (8-0) 32; Central Florida (6-1) 20; Florida State (6-2) 18; Oklahoma (7-1) 14; Virginia Tech (7-2) 13; Washington State (6-1) 9; Kansas State (7-2) 6; Nebraska (9-0) 6; West Virginia (4-2) 6; LSU (6-1) 5; Long Beach State (7-0) 3; Coastal Carolina (7-0) 2; Missouri State (6-2) 1; Princeton (6-2) 1.

