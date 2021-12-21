USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
December 21, 2021
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

1. South Carolina (31) 11-0 775 1
2. Stanford 8-2 728 3
3. Louisville 10-1 713 4
4. NC State 11-2 656 2
5. Arizona 10-0 617 8
6. Indiana 9-2 594 7
7. Michigan 11-1 554 11
8. Maryland 9-3 534 10
9. Baylor 9-2 512 5
10. Tennessee 10-1 488 9
11. Connecticut 6-3 477 6
12. Georgia 10-1 449 14
13. Texas 8-1 435 12
14. Iowa State 11-1 397 13
15. Iowa 6-2 286 15
16. South Florida 9-3 229 16
17. Notre Dame 10-2 228 18
18. Texas A&M 10-2 210 17
19. Georgia Tech 9-2 183 21
20. North Carolina 10-0 174 20
21. Kentucky 7-3 173 19
22. Brigham Young 9-1 166 22
23. Duke 9-1 101 25
24. Ohio State 8-2 78 24
25. Florida Gulf Coast 10-1 69 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Oregon (6-4).

Others receiving votes: LSU (10-1) 66; Nebraska (11-0) 51; Colorado (11-0) 49; Oklahoma (9-1) 44; Central Florida (8-2) 9; Oregon State (7-3) 9; UCLA (5-3) 6; Arkansas (10-2) 4; DePaul (11-2) 4; Missouri State (8-2) 3; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; Gonzaga (8-3) 2.

Note: One ballot is missing. Robyn Fralick of Bowling Green could not be reached before the voting deadline.

