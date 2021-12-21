USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|1. South Carolina (31)
|11-0
|775
|1
|2. Stanford
|8-2
|728
|3
|3. Louisville
|10-1
|713
|4
|4. NC State
|11-2
|656
|2
|5. Arizona
|10-0
|617
|8
|6. Indiana
|9-2
|594
|7
|7. Michigan
|11-1
|554
|11
|8. Maryland
|9-3
|534
|10
|9. Baylor
|9-2
|512
|5
|10. Tennessee
|10-1
|488
|9
|11. Connecticut
|6-3
|477
|6
|12. Georgia
|10-1
|449
|14
|13. Texas
|8-1
|435
|12
|14. Iowa State
|11-1
|397
|13
|15. Iowa
|6-2
|286
|15
|16. South Florida
|9-3
|229
|16
|17. Notre Dame
|10-2
|228
|18
|18. Texas A&M
|10-2
|210
|17
|19. Georgia Tech
|9-2
|183
|21
|20. North Carolina
|10-0
|174
|20
|21. Kentucky
|7-3
|173
|19
|22. Brigham Young
|9-1
|166
|22
|23. Duke
|9-1
|101
|25
|24. Ohio State
|8-2
|78
|24
|25. Florida Gulf Coast
|10-1
|69
|NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Oregon (6-4).
Others receiving votes: LSU (10-1) 66; Nebraska (11-0) 51; Colorado (11-0) 49; Oklahoma (9-1) 44; Central Florida (8-2) 9; Oregon State (7-3) 9; UCLA (5-3) 6; Arkansas (10-2) 4; DePaul (11-2) 4; Missouri State (8-2) 3; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; Gonzaga (8-3) 2.
Note: One ballot is missing. Robyn Fralick of Bowling Green could not be reached before the voting deadline.
