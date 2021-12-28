On Air: Federal Insights
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press
December 28, 2021 1:17 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (32) 12-0 800 1
2. Louisville 10-1 742 3
3. Stanford 8-3 735 2
4. NC State 11-2 696 4
5. Arizona 10-0 655 5
6. Indiana 10-2 599 6
7. Michigan 11-1 595 7
8. Maryland 10-3 582 8
9. Tennessee 11-1 526 10
10. Baylor 9-2 511 9
11. Connecticut 6-3 487 11
12. Georgia 11-1 456 12
13. Texas 9-1 455 13
14. Iowa State 11-1 408 14
15. Notre Dame 11-2 286 17
16. Georgia Tech 10-2 243 19
17. Texas A&M 10-2 234 18
18. North Carolina 11-0 221 20
19. Brigham Young 10-1 183 22
20. Kentucky 7-3 168 21
21. Iowa 6-3 161 15
22. Duke 9-1 115 23
23. South Florida 9-4 111 16
24. LSU 12-1 89 NR
25. Ohio State 9-2 83 24

Dropped out: No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast (11-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (11-1) 80; Colorado (11-0) 55; Oklahoma (10-1) 50; Nebraska (12-0) 47; Missouri State. (9-2) 8; Central Florida (8-2) 6; ; Gonzaga (9-3) 3; UCLA (5-3) 3; Oregon State (7-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; DePaul (11-3) 2; Mississippi (12-1) 1.

