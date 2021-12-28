USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (32)
|12-0
|800
|1
|2. Louisville
|10-1
|742
|3
|3. Stanford
|8-3
|735
|2
|4. NC State
|11-2
|696
|4
|5. Arizona
|10-0
|655
|5
|6. Indiana
|10-2
|599
|6
|7. Michigan
|11-1
|595
|7
|8. Maryland
|10-3
|582
|8
|9. Tennessee
|11-1
|526
|10
|10. Baylor
|9-2
|511
|9
|11. Connecticut
|6-3
|487
|11
|12. Georgia
|11-1
|456
|12
|13. Texas
|9-1
|455
|13
|14. Iowa State
|11-1
|408
|14
|15. Notre Dame
|11-2
|286
|17
|16. Georgia Tech
|10-2
|243
|19
|17. Texas A&M
|10-2
|234
|18
|18. North Carolina
|11-0
|221
|20
|19. Brigham Young
|10-1
|183
|22
|20. Kentucky
|7-3
|168
|21
|21. Iowa
|6-3
|161
|15
|22. Duke
|9-1
|115
|23
|23. South Florida
|9-4
|111
|16
|24. LSU
|12-1
|89
|NR
|25. Ohio State
|9-2
|83
|24
Dropped out: No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast (11-1).
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (11-1) 80; Colorado (11-0) 55; Oklahoma (10-1) 50; Nebraska (12-0) 47; Missouri State. (9-2) 8; Central Florida (8-2) 6; ; Gonzaga (9-3) 3; UCLA (5-3) 3; Oregon State (7-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; DePaul (11-3) 2; Mississippi (12-1) 1.
