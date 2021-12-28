USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (32) 12-0 800 1 2. Louisville 10-1 742 3 3. Stanford 8-3 735 2 4. NC State 11-2 696 4 5. Arizona 10-0 655 5 6. Indiana 10-2 599 6 7. Michigan 11-1 595 7 8. Maryland 10-3 582 8 9. Tennessee 11-1 526 10 10. Baylor 9-2 511 9 11. Connecticut 6-3 487 11 12. Georgia 11-1 456 12 13. Texas 9-1 455 13 14. Iowa State 11-1 408 14 15. Notre Dame 11-2 286 17 16. Georgia Tech 10-2 243 19 17. Texas A&M 10-2 234 18 18. North Carolina 11-0 221 20 19. Brigham Young 10-1 183 22 20. Kentucky 7-3 168 21 21. Iowa 6-3 161 15 22. Duke 9-1 115 23 23. South Florida 9-4 111 16 24. LSU 12-1 89 NR 25. Ohio State 9-2 83 24

Dropped out: No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast (11-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (11-1) 80; Colorado (11-0) 55; Oklahoma (10-1) 50; Nebraska (12-0) 47; Missouri State. (9-2) 8; Central Florida (8-2) 6; ; Gonzaga (9-3) 3; UCLA (5-3) 3; Oregon State (7-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; DePaul (11-3) 2; Mississippi (12-1) 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.